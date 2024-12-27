German President Dissolves Parliament, Sets February 23 Election Date
Berlin: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has dissolved parliament and set elections for February 23, 2025.
In difficult times like now, stability requires a government capable of taking action and reliable majorities in parliament, the German president said on Friday.
Steinmeier's decision on Friday was expected and follows the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition in November and a failed confidence motion in his government on December 16.
Article 68 of the German constitution authorizes the President to dissolve German parliament within 21 days if a motion of the Federal Chancellor for a vote of confidence is not supported by the majority of the Members of the parliament. Article 39 stipulates that a new election must take place within 60 days of the confidence vote.
