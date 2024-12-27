German President Dissolves Parliament, Sets February 23 Election Date

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has dissolved parliament and set for February 23, 2025.

In difficult times like now, stability requires a capable of taking action and reliable majorities in parliament, the German president said on Friday.

Steinmeier's decision on Friday was expected and follows the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition in November and a failed confidence motion in his government on December 16.

Article 68 of the German authorizes the President to dissolve German parliament within 21 days if a motion of the Federal Chancellor for a vote of confidence is not supported by the majority of the Members of the parliament. Article 39 stipulates that a new election must take place within 60 days of the confidence vote.