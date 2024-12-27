Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Holds Course For Coaches And Instructors
12/27/2024 6:11:05 AM
Laman Ismayilova
The next course organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball
Federation (AVF) for coaches and instructors has concluded,
Azernews reports.
A total of 15 coaches and instructors from the city and regions
that are part of the Baku Regional Sports Center participated in
the AVF's "1st degree" coaching course, which took place in Baku.
The classes were conducted by Cengiz Akarçeşme, the head of
training and youth groups at the federation.
On the final day of the course, participants took both
theoretical and practical exams. Those who successfully passed both
exams received the AVF's "1st degree" certificate. Coaches and
instructors who obtain this certificate will be eligible to coach
in local championships. Specialists who complete all three degrees
will gain the right to participate in the International Volleyball
Federation's (FIVB) Level-1 seminar.
It should be noted that coaching courses were previously
organized in Ganja and Sumgait.
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body
of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation was founded in 1991, and
became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB)
and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.
