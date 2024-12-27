عربي


Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Holds Course For Coaches And Instructors


The next course organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) for coaches and instructors has concluded, Azernews reports.

A total of 15 coaches and instructors from the city and regions that are part of the Baku Regional Sports Center participated in the AVF's "1st degree" coaching course, which took place in Baku. The classes were conducted by Cengiz Akarçeşme, the head of training and youth groups at the federation.

On the final day of the course, participants took both theoretical and practical exams. Those who successfully passed both exams received the AVF's "1st degree" certificate. Coaches and instructors who obtain this certificate will be eligible to coach in local championships. Specialists who complete all three degrees will gain the right to participate in the International Volleyball Federation's (FIVB) Level-1 seminar.

It should be noted that coaching courses were previously organized in Ganja and Sumgait.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.

