Russian Strikes Kill Two, Injure Four In Kharkiv Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian strikes in the Kharkiv region on December 26 left two people dead and four others injured.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

In the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv, a ground strike hit an open area, damaging five cars and shattering windows in a 16-story apartment building.

A private house was damaged in the village of Prudianka, Kharkiv district.

In the village of Zolochiv, Zolochiv district, a guided aerial bomb hit a residential building. Three private homes were destroyed and nine were damaged. Seven cars were damaged. A 60-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured.

Russian forces kill three civilians in Donetsk region

In the city of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, a farm, agricultural machinery and four private households were damaged. A man was injured.

In the village of Slatyne, Kharkiv district, five apartment buildings and two private houses were damaged. A guided aerial bomb strike killed a 67-year-old man and injured two more men.

Syniehubov said that two Russian attacks had been recorded near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Russian forces launched nine attacks in the Kupiansk sector on Thursday. Ukrainian defenders repelled these offensives near Zapadne, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

As part of intensified evacuation efforts, 48 residents, including eight children, were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova sectors, Syniehubov said.

Photo credit: National Police