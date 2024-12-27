Dengue Fever Global Clinical Trials Review 2024: Clinical Trials By Region, Country, Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type And End Point Status
Date
12/27/2024 4:46:19 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dengue Fever - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The clinical trial report provides an overview of the Dengue Fever Clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Dengue Fever.
The report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. The report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials).
Report Scope
The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years Report provides latest news for the past three months
Reasons to Buy
Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level
Company Coverage:
Sanofi Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd GSK plc Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co Inc Cyrus Poonawalla Group Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc
Key Topics Covered:
Clinical Trials by Region Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Dengue Fever to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Dengue Fever to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status Clinical Trials by Phase In Progress Trials by Phase Clinical Trials by Trial Status Clinical Trials by End Point Status Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type Prominent Sponsors Top Companies Participating in Dengue Fever Therapeutics Clinical Trials Prominent Drugs Latest Clinical Trials News on Dengue Fever Nov 27, 2024: ISLA-101 Shows anti-Dengue Activity in Phase 2a Study Readout Oct 04, 2024: Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Phase 2 Field Study Evaluating Investigational Antiviral for the Prevention of Dengue Oct 03, 2024: Island Doses Phase 2A Subjects in Its ISLA-101 Phase 2A/B Protect Clinical Trial; Investors Invited to 8 October Webinar Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots
For more information about this clinical trials report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN27122024004107003653ID1109034547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.