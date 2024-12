Aayush Sharma Pens Heartfelt Wish For Daughter's Special Day Coinciding With Salman's Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Aayush Sharma, who was last seen in the movie 'Ruslaan', is engrossed in twin celebrations, as it's the birthday of his brother-in-law Salman Khan, and his daughter Ayat.

On Friday, the took to his Instagram, and shared heartwarming pictures of his daughter. E wrote in the caption,“Happy 5th Birthday to my little princess! Watching you grow fills my heart with endless love and joy. Daddy is blessed to have you”.

Meanwhile, it's also the birthday of superstar Salman Khan. A shared by Salman's fanclub gave a closer look into celebrations with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and the actor's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in the frame.

Earlier, Aayush celebrated his 10th marriage anniversary with Arpita Khan Sharma. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring his wife and their kids. He wrote in the caption,“Congratulations Mrs. @arpitakhansharma for successfully completing a decade of togetherness. If I could I would have awarded you with the highest honour for handling my madness day in and day out. Happy Anniversary”

One of the pictures showed Aayush planting a peck on Arpita's cheek. In another picture, the couple can be seen posing next to a lit wooden board with“Happy 10th Anniversary Mr and Mrs Sharma", written over it.

Arpita and Aayush exchanged wedding vows on November 18, 2014, in an extravagant ceremony at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The who's who of Bollywood attended the wedding festivities. It was also the first time when Bollywood heavyweights Shah Rukh Khan and Arpita's brother Salman Khan reunited in true 'Karan Arjun' style after their public spat in 2008 during Katrina Kaif's birthday.

For her wedding day, Arpita had donned a maroon lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Aayush opted for a sherwani designed by the local Hyderabadi Makhdoom Brothers. After their wedding in Hyderabad, the couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai.