(MENAFN- Live Mint) South Korean parliament erupted into chaos as lawmakers voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo on Friday. They impeached acting president Han Duck-soo, two weeks after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Han was acting president since President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached for declaring martial law on December 3. Han's impeachment threw the country's once-vibrant“democratic success story into uncharted territory,” DW News reported.

Lawmakers from the ruling People's Power Party (PPP) loudly protested in parliament after the speaker said only a simple majority was required for impeachment to pass, instead of the two-thirds required to remove Yoon.

PPP lawmakers began chanting angrily, with many rushing towards Woo, demanding that he resign. They did not take part in the vote. A video clip showing the chaos in the South Korean Parliament went viral on Friday.

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, reacted to the crisis in South Korea, saying, "South Korea is at it again: one impeachment after another! Might as well start Squid Game for the government. Got our popcorn ready!"

In addition to being the second impeachment of a head of state in just two weeks, Friday's vote was also South Korea's first impeachment of an acting president.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will now step into the roles of both acting president and prime minister. According to AFP, he pledged to do all he can to end the political upheaval gripping his country.

"Minimising governmental turmoil is of utmost importance at this moment," Choi said in an address shortly after his appointment as acting leader, adding that "the government will also dedicate all its efforts to overcoming this period of turmoil."

Amid the ongoing crisis, South Korea's won touched a 16-year lo against the US dollar on Friday, faring worse than in the immediate aftermath of Yoon's martial law declaration, which sent the currency sliding to a two-year low against the greenback.

Seoul's stocks also tumbled, with the KOSPI Index closing down by 1.02 percent on Friday.