UAE Condemns Burning Of Gaza Hospital By Zionist Forces

ABU DHABI, Dec 28 (NNN-WAM) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday strongly condemned the burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital, in the northern Gaza Strip by the Zionist Israeli troops, which forced patients and medical staff to evacuate.

In a statement released by its of Foreign Affairs, the UAE expressed its rejection of the act, describing it as a“heinous violation” of international humanitarian law, and part of a“systematic assault” on Gaza's already fragile healthcare system.

The ministry called for an immediate cessation of violence, stressing the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions.

“The current situation represents a catastrophic humanitarian emergency that demands urgent attention,” the statement noted.

The UAE also urged the international community to intensify efforts, to prevent further deterioration in“the occupied Palestinian territory” and to support all initiatives, aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace.

Gaza-based health authorities reported yesterday that, Kamal Adwan Hospital is suffering from a stifling siege, as its operating and surgery departments, laboratory, maintenance units, ambulance units, and warehouses were completely burned away by the Zionist forces.

Prior to the Israeli raid, Kamal Adwan Hospital, the largest medical facility in northern Gaza, was housing around 350 people, including 75 wounded patients and their companions.

The marauding Israeli Zionist army has blockaded the hospital for more than two months, as part of its military operations in northern Gaza, claiming the hospital serves as a stronghold and hideout of“terrorists.”– NNN-WAM

