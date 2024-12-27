Finance Ministry: UAH 1.8T Allocated From State Budget For Defense Purposes Over 11 Months
12/27/2024 8:08:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 11 months of 2024, a total of UAH 1.8 trillion has been directed from Ukraine's state budget general fund to finance the security and defense sector.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“In January-November 2024, the expenditures from the state budget general fund on the security and defense sector came to UAH 1.8 trillion, or 58.6% of the total expenditures,” the report states.
A total of UAH 206.4 billion was allocated for the security and defense sector in November 2024.
The funds were directed as the military pay for servicemen, rank and file personnel and senior officers, police officers, as well as to purchase military and special equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, individual protective gear, fuels and oils, food products, medical supplies, etc.
