General Staff Reports 171 Combat Clashes On Frontline, Most Intense In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 26, 2024, there were 171 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders.

That is reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , according to Ukrinform.

The report details that the Russian forces launched two missile strikes on the Ukrainian positions and settlements, as well as 42 airstrikes, including launching 55 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy carried out over 5,700 artillery shelling attacks, including 289 from multiple rocket launchers, and employed about 2,400 kamikaze drones.

Russian aviation targeted Velyka Pysarivka, Khodyne, and Taratutyne in Sumy region, Medvedivka in Chernihiv region, and Nadiia, Oleksandrivka, and Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk region.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 10 Russian personnel clusters, destroyed a command post, an artillery system, and another significant military object.

In the Kharkiv sector , two Russian attacks occurred near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector , nine attacks by the Russian forces were recorded, with the Ukrainian defenders repelling assaults in the areas of Zapadne, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

With air support, the Russian forces launched 25 attacks in the Lyman sector , attempting to advance near Kopanky, Cherneshchyna, Novoserhiivka, Platonivka, Zelenyi Hai, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Zarichne, and Torske.

On the Siversk sector , the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried four times to displace the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , four assaults were made in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

The enemy conducted 13 attacks in the Toretsk sector , targeting Dyliivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 Russian assaults aimed at the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Novoolenivka, Vovkove, Shevchenko, and Novotroitske.

In the Kurakhove sector , 23 Russian assaults were repelled, with the Russian forces focusing their efforts in the areas of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Andriivka, and Kurakhove.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy conducted 24 assaults near Yantarne, Vremivka, Kostiantynopil, Novyi Komar, and Kostiantynopilske.

In the Huliaipole sector , the Russian forces did not engage in active actions.

In the Orikhiv sector , the invaders made a failed attempt to push the Ukrainian forces from their positions near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsk sector , the Russian forces attacked three times but suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kursk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian attacks, with the enemy launching 424 artillery strikes, including 30 from multiple rocket launchers, and carrying out 24 airstrikes, dropping 34 guided aerial bombs.

No signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .

Along the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions , Russians have been actively using artillery and aviation against Ukrainian settlements.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 27, 2024, amount to about 782,510 personnel, including 1,650 over the past day.