Qatar Leads Efforts To Preserve Endangered Houbara Bustard

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha: Today, December 30, in observance of Gulf Wildlife Day, we highlight the of Environment and Climate Change's (MoECC) efforts to protect and preserve the Houbara Bustard, a "vulnerable" species in the animal kingdom.

The MoECC, through the External Reserves Office of the State, has made significant strides in breeding the Houbara Bustard. This includes the establishment of the Rawdat Al Faras Center for Houbara Breeding and several other breeding centres both in Qatar and abroad.

Through breeding programmes and careful management, the Ministry is working to protect these birds from extinction. These efforts aim to reintroduce a number of Houbara Bustards into their natural habitats.

The MoECC remains committed to increasing the Houbara Bustard's population, recognizing its importance not only as an endangered species but also as a key symbol of Qatari heritage.

Listed as "vulnerable" and in decline by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the Houbara Bustard is also classified by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora & Fauna (CITES) as highly sensitive, with commercial trade of the birds strictly prohibited.

The Rawdat Al Faras Houbara Breeding Center makes distinguished efforts and follows the highest scientific standards in dealing with these rare birds to ensure their reproduction and sustainability and preserving biodiversity in Qatar.

The centre is dedicated to the care and breeding of the Houbara Bustard through these fundamental steps:

Handling the Houbara Eggs

The shell contains microscopic pores allowing water vapour exchange. The egg after sterilisation by UV light is carefully handled to avoid cross contamination.

The Incubation Period



The specialist incubation facilities at Rawdat Al Faras Center produces strong and healthy Houbara chick after a 22-day incubation period.

Recording the Identity



Eggs are kept separately at the Rawdat Al Faras Houbara Breeding Center in the pre-hatching stage (egg-cracking stage), to record its identity after hatching.

Introductory Circles (Hajul)

Coloured identification rings ensure accurate recordings in the Rawdat Al Faras management data base.

In a previous post on social media, the Ministry announced that Qatar is working to have the world's largest facility to breed Houbara Bustard and other endangered birds and animals.

Last year, it also began granting permits to Qatari citizens to start Houbara breeding projects, providing support in facility design and construction, as well as offering consultation, fodder, medications, and other essential services.

Additionally, the MoECC has organised training courses on Houbara production, biosecurity, and the care of chicks and incubators.

The Rawdat Al Faras Houbara Breeding Center provides unlimited support services, including technical and advisory services, and educational courses aimed at enhancing knowledge of its production and breeding methods.

The Houbara Bustard is distinguished by its agile body, long neck and slender legs. The female is slightly smaller than the male and dimmer in colours, while both possessing unique adaptations that makes them well suited for their hot and arid habitat, said the Ministry on its post.

The Gulf Wildlife Day is hosted by Kuwait this year, with the aim of creating an annual platform to unite efforts for the preservation of wildlife, ecosystems, and endangered species.