Joint Military Drill "Strong Constants 4 Concluded

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Hunaiti, and the Commander of the UAE Presidential Guard, Maj. Gen. Ali Saif Al-Kaabi, observed the closing activities of the joint exercise "Strong Constants 4." The exercise, which involved selected forces from the Jordanian and Emirati Armed Forces, was conducted at a designated training field.Hunaiti and his guest were briefed by the Commander of Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention/High Readiness Brigade on the exercise's scenarios and events, which simulated emerging regional and international challenges.The exercise featured tactical landing operations by a C-130 aircraft and ground unit operations, including urban area assaults and clearance conducted by Jordan's Rapid Intervention Brigade and the UAE's Knights Brigade, supported by engineering teams and drone technology. Additionally, the exercise incorporated the use of robots and police dogs.Attendees also witnessed live-fire drills by the Royal Jordanian Air Force and the UAE Air Force, including aerial bombardment by F-16 fighter jets, Little Bird, and Cobra helicopters, and target assaults using Black Hawk helicopters. The exercise also showcased live artillery, mortar, and sniper fire, along with an aerial medical evacuation operation.The exercise, which began on December 23, aimed to apply new concepts across various levels to enhance joint operational capabilities between the Jordanian and Emirati armed forces. It sought to develop military skills, raise readiness levels to address escalating regional security challenges, and contribute to regional security while fostering coordinated and effective collaboration under various conditions.This joint exercise, held annually since 2019, reflects the ongoing strategic military cooperation and the strong bilateral ties between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, underpinned by deep-rooted historical and fraternal bonds.At the conclusion of the exercise, Major General Al-Hunaiti, joined by the Commander of the UAE Presidential Guard, praised the participants for their exceptional performance, high levels of professionalism, and strong morale.The event was attended by senior officers from the Jordan Armed Forces and their counterparts from the UAE.