AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Celebrates Panamanian Cuisine At The 17Th GFFN

Noida, India – The AAFT School of Hospitality and tourism proudly showcased the vibrant and diverse culinary traditions of Panama during the 17th Global film Festival held at Marwah Film City, Noida. The event was inaugurated by distinguished guests Yanytzel Karina Duarte, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Panama, and Anabella Chávez, Second Secretary of the Embassy of Panama.
The festival brought together food enthusiasts, cultural aficionados, and film lovers, offering a platform to explore the rich heritage of Panama through its exquisite cuisine. The Panamanian dishes, expertly prepared and presented, were a true testament to the country's cultural depth and gastronomic excellence.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of Marwah Studios, highlighted the growing relationship between India and Panama through the Indo-Panama Film and Cultural Forum. Speaking at the event, Dr. Marwah praised the flavors and uniqueness of Panamanian cuisine, stating,“Food is a beautiful bridge that connects cultures and fosters deeper understanding. Events like this bring us closer to Panama and its rich traditions.”
Yanytzel Karina Duarte, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Panama, expressed her gratitude to the organizers and emphasized the importance of cultural exchange. She said,“We are delighted to bring a taste of Panama to India. This collaboration not only showcases our culinary heritage but also strengthens the cultural bond between our two nations.”
Anabella Chávez, Second Secretary of the Embassy of Panama, also appreciated the opportunity to present Panama's culinary art, emphasizing its role in fostering mutual respect and admiration between the two countries.
The event marked another milestone in the ongoing cultural and diplomatic efforts facilitated by the Indo-Panama Film and Cultural Forum. Guests and participants relished the delectable Panamanian dishes, further enriching the festival experience.
