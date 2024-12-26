Black Group Investment Partners With Zenzic Oasis To Advance Stem Cell Therapy For Personalised Medicine Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 December 2024 - Black Group Holding Pte Ltd (Black Group) and Zenzic Oasis Holding Pte Ltd (Zenzic Oasis) today announced that they have signed an investment and strategic partnership agreement with the goal of expanding the use of cell-based therapeutic solutions, including personalised treatments.





Above (from left): Dr. Lim Kah Meng, Tan Zi Jing and Dato Sri' Alan Lee

Under the terms of the agreement, Black Group Investment Holding will invest in the commercialisation of Zenzic Oasis' stem cell technologies, including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Dr. Lim Kah Meng, the founder of Zenzic Oasis, is widely recognised for his breakthrough research on placental stem cells, which has led to the development of highly sought-after commercial products in the field of regenerative medicine.



The partnership will further advance the commercialisation of these stem cell therapies by leveraging Black Group's regional distribution networks and hospitality expertise.



The key aspects of the Partnership are as follows:







Black Group will invest in Dr. Lim's cutting-edge stem cell research and will lead the development of new therapies based on iPSCs for chronic and acute diseases.

Both companies will work together to bring these innovative stem cell-based products to regional markets, with a focus on personalised treatments. Black Group will oversee the scaling, manufacturing, and distribution of stem cell therapies, ensuring accessibility and quality control of the products through a broadly accessible channel.

"We are excited to partner with Black Group to accelerate the commercialisation of our stem cell-based innovations," said Dr. Lim Kah Meng. "This partnership will allow us to bring life-changing therapies (via clinical or validation trials) or wellness solutions to patients suffering from some of the most challenging medical conditions, and improving lives through personalised medicine.""We are thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Lim, whose work in stem cell research has the potential to transform the future of personalised medicine," said Tan Zi Jing, CEO of Black Group. "Together, we will work to develop and offer stem cell therapies that will address healthier living."