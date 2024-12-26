OIC Strongly Decries Hardline Occupation Minister's Bursting Into Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli National Security Itamar Ben Gvir

and desecrating the compound with protection by the occupation troops.

The OIC said in a statement that Ben Gvir desecration of the mosque is a provocation of all Muslims' sentiments, a flagrant breach of the international law and the mosque historic and status quo.

The mosque is an exclusive worship place for Muslims and the occupation forces have no over Jerusalem and the sanctities in the city, the OIC statement said, calling upon the international community to coerce the occupation into halting such recurring and dangerous breaches of the sacred locations and the freedom of worship.

The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported earlier that Ben Gvir led a group of settlers and burst into the mosque amid tight protection by the occupation troops to mark a Jewish day called Hanukka.

The settlers estimated at 480 stormed the mosque compound in separate groups through Al-Magharbeh gate, preformed Talmudic prayers in the courtyard, while the troops prevented Muslims from entering at the time of settlers' congregation.

Simultaneously, the occupation police tightened military measures around Jerusalem's old sector and at Al-Aqsa gates standing in the way of incoming Muslim devotees. (end)

