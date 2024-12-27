Outgoing Raimondo Admits China Chip War A 'Fool's Errand'

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the Biden administration's leading light behind efforts to limit China's access to advanced chips and related technologies, now says that export controls are merely“speed bumps” and that“trying to hold China back is a fool's errand.”

In Raimondo's view, the CHIPS and Science Act – a US$52.7 billion industrial policy aimed at reviving US production and high-tech and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022 – is more important than sanctions against China.

“The only way to beat China is to stay ahead of them,” Raimondo told The Wall Street Journal in an article published on December 22.“We have to run faster, out innovate them. That's the way to win,” she said.

President Biden, speaking at the Brookings Institution earlier in December, said that the CHIPS and Science Act, together with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act,“mark the most significant investment in America since the New Deal.”

This assessment is not wrong, but it is incomplete in leaving out the success of the biggest speed bump, problems with the CHIPS Act and the unintended consequences of sanctions.

Trying to hold back China may be a fool's errand in the long run but it has had one notable success: In 2019, the US government persuaded the Netherlands to ban the export of ASML's EUV lithography machines to China.

This limited China's ability to make chips beyond 7nm, and, at an expensive stretch, 5nm design rules, while Taiwan's TSMC is now in commercial production at 3nm and is planning to introduce 2nm in 2025.

As a result, Nvidia, AMD, Apple and other non-Chinese integrated circuit design companies have access to mass production at 5nm, 4nm and 3nm, while Huawei and other Chinese tech companies do not.

Samsung is close behind TSMC, although at a smaller scale; Intel is outsourcing to TSMC while working on its 3nm yields; and Samsung, Intel and Japan's Rapidus are all aiming at 2nm.

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet recently said that without EUV lithography, Chinese semiconductor makers would lag the global industry by 10 to 15 years. At the leading edge of miniaturization, that may be true.