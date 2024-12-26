The Orthopedic Clinic And Halifax Health Perform First Total Ankle Replacement In Daytona Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Villarreal Posing With the X-Rays Post Surgery at Halifax Health

First Ever Total Ankle Replacement in Daytona Beach

- said Dr. Villarreal.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Orthopedic and Halifax proudly announce a groundbreaking achievement in local orthopedic care: the successful completion of the first-ever total ankle replacement in Daytona Beach. This procedure, the first and only of its kind in the area, underscores our position as providers of the highest level of care in the region.

Performed by Dr. Eric Villarreal, an orthopedic foot and ankle specialist with The Orthopedic Clinic, this innovative procedure marks a significant advancement in the treatment of severe ankle arthritis. Dr. Villarreal, who completed 25 total ankle replacements during his fellowship in orthopedic foot and ankle surgery, brought his expertise to this landmark case-the first of its kind for both The Orthopedic Clinic and Halifax Health.

This collaborative achievement between The Orthopedic Clinic and Halifax Health highlights a shared commitment to push the boundaries of medical innovation while prioritizing patient-centered care. By introducing first-in-the-area procedures like this, both organizations are enhancing mobility and improving lives for patients with complex orthopedic needs.

“We're thrilled to partner with Halifax Health on such a significant milestone,” said Shannon Stewartson, CEO of The Orthopedic Clinic.“This achievement reinforces our dedication to being the first and only providers in the area to offer advanced orthopedic solutions, contributing to our position as providing expert care in the area.”

About The Orthopedic Clinic

Since 1961, The Orthopedic Clinic has been dedicated to helping patients live in full motion by delivering trusted, cutting-edge, and compassionate orthopedic care. With 14 providers and a full spectrum of services, The Orthopedic Clinic continues to lead the region in providing personalized, high-quality treatment for a wide range of orthopedic conditions.

About Halifax Health

For over 90 years, Halifax Health has been a cornerstone of healthcare excellence in Volusia County. As the area's largest healthcare provider, Halifax Health offers state-of-the-art facilities and expert care and is committed to enhancing community health through innovation and patient-focused services.

Resources:

.To book an appointment with Dr. Villarreal, please visit request-appointment/ or call (386) 255-4596

.For further information on The Orthopedic Clinic or to be seen, please visit or call (386) 255-4596

.For further information on Halifax Health, please visit or call (386) 425-4372

Media Contact:

.Please contact Hannah Crawford, Marketing & Patient Experience Manager at The Orthopedic Clinic - ... or (386) 226-1329

.Please contact John Guthrie, Vice President of Communications Executive Director Healthy Communities – ... or (386) 425-4372

Hannah Crawford

The Orthopedic Clinic

+1 386-226-1329

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.