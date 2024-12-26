Find Out Where Insects Go In The Winter Months.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- : Find Out Where Insects Go In The Winter MonthsAs temperatures drop below freezing, many wonder: where do insects go during the winter months? Universal Pest & Termite, serving Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg, and surrounding cities, is here to shed light on this seasonal mystery.Insects have evolved remarkable strategies to survive the harsh winter cold. Some seek shelter in homes, while others burrow into the ground, enter a dormant state, or even produce antifreeze-like chemicals to prevent freezing. This natural resilience ensures that even the smallest creatures can withstand extreme conditions, only to re-emerge once temperatures rise again."Understanding where insects go in winter helps homeowners take preventive steps to protect their home," says George Pilkington, Owner at Universal Pest & Termite. "While some pests disappear from sight, others find refuge inside walls, attics, or basements. Knowing how to identify and address these potential entry points can make a significant difference."Here are the primary ways insects survive winter:1. Hibernation and Dormancy – Many insects, like ladybugs and wasps, enter a state of diapause, a form of insect hibernation. They hide in cracks, under tree bark, or in human-made structures. Carpenter ants, for example, often remain dormant inside wooden structures until spring.2. Migration – Certain species, such as monarch butterflies, migrate to warmer climates. This extraordinary journey can span thousands of miles, highlighting nature's adaptability to seasonal change.3. Overwintering as Eggs or Larvae – Insects like mosquitoes lay eggs in protected areas, allowing the next generation to emerge in spring. Ticks and fleas may remain as larvae in leaf litter or soil, waiting for warmer conditions.4. Seeking Indoor Shelter – Spiders, ants, and cockroaches are notorious for finding their way indoors to escape the cold. Mice and other small pests may also enter homes, bringing additional insect pests with them.Universal Pest & Termite recommends homeowners take proactive measures to secure their homes. Sealing cracks around windows and doors, repairing damaged screens, and keeping basements and attics free of debris can deter insects from becoming winter houseguests. Additionally, storing firewood away from the home and regularly checking crawl spaces and garages can prevent infestations."Winter pest control isn't just about comfort; it's about protecting the structural integrity of your home," adds George Pilkington. "Some pests, like termites, may continue to feed and damage wood structures even during colder months."Regular inspections and professional pest control services can help keep homes pest-free year-round. Universal Pest & Termite offers comprehensive pest & termite inspections and customized treatment plans to address each homeowner's unique needs.For more information or to schedule a winter pest inspection, contact Universal Pest & Termite at 757-502-0200 or visit .About Universal Pest & TermiteUniversal Pest & Termite has been providing top-quality pest control services to homeowners and businesses in Virginia Beach and surrounding cities for over 24 years. Our team of experts is dedicated to keeping properties safe and pest-free with environmentally responsible solutions. We pride ourselves on educating homeowners about pest behavior and offering preventative services to reduce infestations year-round.Press Contact: Brittany Baine - Universal Pest & Termite 757-502-0200

