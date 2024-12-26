Swiggy Partners with NSE to Empower its Delivery Partners with Financial Literacy Programs

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 24 December 2024: In a significant step toward advancing financial inclusion and empowering gig workers, Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s pioneering on-demand delivery convenience platform, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) at the latter’s headquarters in Mumbai. Swiggy and NSE will join hands to roll out a comprehensive financial literacy program for delivery partners, with special focus on female delivery partners. Additionally, Swiggy also announced that it intends to have 1 lakh women delivery partners by 2030.

The Honorable Chief Guest for the event was Ms. Amruta Fadnavis. In her address, Ms. Fadnavis underscored the importance of empowering women in the workforce and emphasized how financial literacy can contribute to their independence and well-being of their families. She shared inspiring stories of women who have risen from grassroot level. She congratulated the women delivery partners for their successful journey and encouraged them to follow their dreams. Lastly, she reinforced that ‘women are creators’ and need to stay focused to ensure that their families have a better life.

Integrated into Swiggy’s flagship initiatives, She the Change and Swiggy Skills, the program is designed to equip the delivery partners with vital financial skills that drive household stability, improve socio-economic outcomes, and contribute to the nation's financial inclusion agenda. Financial literacy has been shown to increase household spending on education and savings by up to 40%, with ripple effects on long-term health, productivity, and overall well-being. This initiative underscores Swiggy’s commitment to the holistic development of its delivery partners and aligns with its sustainability goals to foster community welfare.

Highlighting their efforts towards inclusivity and upskilling of their delivery partners, Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy shared, “Earlier this year, when we launched ‘She the Change’ programme, Honourable Finance Minister. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji, made a very pertinent observation when she said that in areas where women are visibly seen to be running more enterprises such as Food and Beverage businesses, crime and anarchy will gradually reduce. I believe that the presence of women delivery partners on the road is an equally positive signal. We, at Swiggy, will do our utmost in this direction; and commit to take the number of women delivery partners to at least 1 lakh by 2030. We will continue to come out with policies and programmes to support this positive change, and our MoU with NSE is a step in this direction.”

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, said, “At NSE, we are proud to lead the way in bringing financial literacy and investor awareness programs to the gig workforce, a vital and growing segment of our economy. This partnership with Swiggy reflects our commitment to equipping delivery partners, especially female partners, with the knowledge and awareness of tools needed for financial independence and long-term security. By focusing on financial literacy, we aim to empower gig workers to manage their finances more effectively for their financial well-being. Today’s initiative is another step in NSE’s mission to drive financial inclusion and well-being of people and transform lives through knowledge and empowerment.”

As part of the event, in a Fireside Chat, Rohit Kapoor, CEO- Food Marketplace, Swiggy, interacted with three women delivery partners. The conversation shed light on their experiences, challenges, and the support they have received through Swiggy’s policies, further showcasing the company’s commitment towards inclusivity and development. The conversation reinforced how women working as gig workers have been able to become self-reliant and improve their lives.

Recognizing their remarkable opportunities, ten women delivery executives, who completed the highest number of orders in 2024, were felicitated during the event. Each recipient was awarded a cheque of ₹11,000, intended to serve as a corpus for their initial investments. Sriharsha Majety, alongside Ms. Amruta Fadnavis, handed out the awards in a gesture symbolic of Swiggy’s efforts to foster growth.

The program will feature interactive training sessions led by SEBI-certified trainers, covering topics such as budgeting, investments, debt management, and understanding capital markets. The modules will include AV content and will also be available in the DE app. The app-based training modules will also be localized into regional languages for broader reach.

