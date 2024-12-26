NMDC Swarojgar Yojana Sparks Self-Employment Revolution in Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Dec 24, 2024, Bengaluru: In a ground-breaking initiative, NMDC Ltd., India’s largest iron ore producer, has joined hands with the Chhattisgarh government to launch the transformative NMDC Swarojgar Yojana. This innovative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program is rewriting the socio-economic fabric of Kondagaon district, driving self-employment, financial empowerment, and community upliftment in one of India’s most remote & less privileged regions.

Nestled in the tribal heartland of Chhattisgarh, Kondagaon has long grappled with limited employment avenues. The NMDC Swarojgar Yojana is changing this narrative by equipping youth and women with the resources and skills they need to embark on entrepreneurial journeys. With a total budget of ₹1 crore, the program has disbursed ₹40 lakh in its first phase, supporting over 40 individuals in setting up businesses ranging from dairy farming and tea shops to mobile repair shops. Beneficiaries now earn sustainable monthly incomes ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹30,000, creating ripples of economic vitality across the region.

“This initiative is a game-changer for Kondagaon,” said a district official overseeing the program. “It’s not just about financial aid; it’s about empowering individuals to believe in themselves and their potential. We’re already seeing incredible success stories emerge.”



Smt. Babita Sarkar, from Jugani Camp Village in Farasgaon block of Kondagaon, exemplifies the program’s life-changing impact. With ₹1 lakh in funding that she received from NMDC Swarojgar Yojana, she purchased two cows and started a dairy business. “Before this program, I didn’t know if I could even afford to send my daughters to school,” Babita shared, with tears in her eyes. “Now, I’m building a future not just for myself but for my family.” Before this initiative, Smt. Sarkar relied on daily wage labour, which offered limited income and job security. Today, she earns ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 monthly and support her daughters’ higher education, a dream that once seemed out of reach. Her journey symbolizes the program’s potential to lift families out of poverty and inspire hope.



Another remarkable beneficiary is Smt. Lakshmi Nisad, a street vendor from Baderajpur village. Armed with the support of the NMDC Swarojgar Yojana, she set up a thriving snacks and tea stall in the local market. In a bustling corner of Baderajpur market, Lakshmi serves steaming cups of tea to a steady stream of customers. The aroma of freshly fried pakoras wafts through the air as she greets patrons with a warm smile. With her entrepreneurial spirit and hard work, she now earns ₹800 to ₹1,200 per day. “I never thought I could run a business, let alone one that makes me proud,” Lakshmi remarked, smiling as she served tea to her regular customers. “The support I received from NMDC has changed my life and given me a sense of purpose.”



The success stories don’t end here. The ripple effects of the program are evident across Kondagaon. Shri Tuleswar Nevra, also from Baderajpur, started a grocery shop that now serves as a lifeline for the community. Earning ₹700 to ₹800 daily, his shop not only provides essential goods in the region, but also positions him as a vital contributor to the local economy. “NMDC’s initiative gave me the push I needed to take this step,” Nevra shared, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to build a sustainable livelihood.



Since its launch, the program has supported over 40 individuals becoming self-reliant and financially secure. The initiative operates through a revolving fund mechanism, ensuring that financial resources are reinvested to support future entrepreneurs. The district administration has implemented a transparent monitoring system, led by the CEO of Janpad Panchayat and officials from the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), to ensure that the program’s benefits reach those who need them most.



For NMDC, this initiative represents more than just a CSR activity; it is a mission to drive sustainable development and self-reliance. NMDC Swarojgar Yojana stands as a shining example of how targeted interventions can catalyse transformative change in rural areas. As more lives are touched and stories rewritten, the program is lighting a beacon of hope in rural India.



NMDC, through its diverse and impactful CSR initiatives, has been a catalyst for transforming lives in the remote regions where it operates. Programs such as the Balika Shiksha Yojana empower 40 tribal girls annually, enabling them to pursue professional nursing education and build promising careers in healthcare. The Aastha Gurukul program provides underprivileged children with holistic education, fostering academic growth and personal development. Additionally, the Saksham initiative ensures inclusivity by supporting children with special needs, addressing their unique requirements, and empowering them to lead fulfilling lives. These initiatives reflect NMDC’s commitment to social responsibility and community upliftment.







