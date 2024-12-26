Istanbul Islamic Science Museum Revives Golden Era Of Innovation
12/26/2024 5:07:40 AM
Photo feature by Taha Odah
ISTANBUL, Dec 26 (KUNA)-- Istanbul Museum of the History of Science and technology in Islam is a one-of-a-kind global institution, featuring recreated replicas of inventions from the Islamic Golden Age.
The museum showcases 507 reconstructed artifacts and tools that reflect the scientific contributions of the Islamic world between the 9th and 16th centuries, covering astronomy, geography, maritime sciences, engineering, optics, chemistry, metallurgy, physics, mechanics, warfare technology, and timekeeping.
Officials stress that the museum's primary purpose is to correct widespread misconceptions about the scientific achievements of Arabs and Muslims, positioning the museum as a hub for objective scientific research, publication, and translation. (end)
