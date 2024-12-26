Launch Event: SCG International Debuts Siam Signature, A Premium Food & Beverage Brand, At Tamimi Market In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) BANGKOK, THAILAND – OutReach Newswire – 17 December 2024 – SCG International has proudly launched Siam Signature, a premium Thai food and beverage brand, at Tamimi Markets – An Nuzhah. This introduction heralds a new era of authentic Thai flavors available in the Saudi market.

Premium Products of Siam Signature:



Doi Kham: A sustainable brand initiated by Thai royalty, renowned for its exceptional quality.

Thai Aree: Offers ready-made sauces and meal kits, making it easy for anyone to prepare iconic Thai dishes at home.

Raimaijon: The pioneers in producing pasteurized sugarcane juice in Thailand. Vena: Provides a variety of Halal-certified snacks, catering to diverse tastes.

The launch event on 14 December was graced by distinguished figures such as His Excellency Mr. Darm Boontham , Ambassador of Thailand to Saudi Arabia, and senior executives from Tamimi Markets, emphasizing the launch's role in fostering Thai-Saudi cultural and economic exchanges.

His Excellency Mr. Darm Boontham remarked,“This event is a testament to the growing friendship and cooperation between Thailand and Saudi Arabia. Thai cuisine has long been one of our most beloved cultural exports, known for its rich, balanced flavors, authenticity, and heritage. The launch of Siam Signature serves as a bridge to bring the richness of Thai flavors and heritage to Saudi consumers, thanks to SCG International-a cornerstone of the SCG Group that exemplifies Thailand's capacity for innovation, quality, and excellence.”

Mr. Ayham Nasser , National Head of Customer Experience at Tamimi Markets added,“We are proud to partner with SCG International to bring Siam Signature to Saudi Arabia. This launch reflects our vision of delivering the best flavors from around the world to our customers.”

Mr. Abhijit Datta , Managing Director of SCG International, emphasized,“Siam Signature embodies the rich traditions of Thai cuisine and represents SCG International's unwavering dedication to delivering premium products to global markets. We are honored to collaborate with the Thai Embassy and Tamimi Markets, bringing these high-quality offerings to meet the growing demand for premium and authentic international food products in this vibrant and dynamic market.”

SCG International is committed to becoming a trusted partner, driving innovation and tailoring solutions in key sectors such as Construction Technology, Building Materials, Industrial Supply, Paper & Packaging, and Food & Beverage.

Mr. Datta concluded,“Siam Signature marks the beginning of a transformative journey to create lasting growth and success in Saudi Arabia.”

