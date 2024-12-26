Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Azerbaijan Pres. Over Air Crash Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on Thursday sent a cable to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, offering heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy over the of the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash in western Kazakhstan, which left a number of people dead or injured.

In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah the Almighty to forgive the victims and get them into Paradise, while wishing a swift recovery of the injured. (pickup previous)

mt







MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109031648