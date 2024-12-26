Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Azerbaijan Pres. Over Air Crash Victims
12/26/2024 5:07:40 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, offering heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy over the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash in western Kazakhstan, which left a number of people dead or injured.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah the Almighty to forgive the victims and get them into Paradise, while wishing a swift recovery of the injured. (pickup previous)
