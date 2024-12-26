President Isaias And President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Held Discussions

(MENAFN- APO Group)

As part and parcel of their regular consultations, President Isaias Afwerki and President Hassan Mohamud held extensive discussions – yesterday evening at State House – on further consolidation of bilateral ties between the two sisterly countries as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders underlined that as a great nation in the Horn of Africa, securing and guarantying Somalia's stability is pivotal for enduring regional peace and stability.

In this respect, the two leaders discussed, in greater depth, salient agendas that promote achievement of the desired objective.

President Isaias elaborated on the imperative for the region to extricate itself from external interventions that often advance agendas of incubating and fomenting conflict and chaos in the region.

In the event, it is critical for the region to address and resolve its own challenges.

President Isaias further reiterated that the Agreement reached at the Tripartite Summit between Eritrea, Somalia, and Egypt in Asmara, has no fundamental objectives other than the consolidation of existing and historical ties of cooperation; guaranteeing the peace and stability of Somalia; and more broadly, the promotion of the interests of the Horn of Africa and Red Sea regions.

In a subsequent statement to the Eritrean Press, President Hassan Seikh Mohamud expressed his appreciation for Eritrea's contributions in the ongoing efforts for bolstering Somalia's National Army as well as related sovereign institutions, which are vital for the stability of Somalia as well as the Horn of Africa region.

President Hassan added that Somalia can glean useful benefits from Eritrea's vast experiences in the efforts to foster viable and robust partnerships.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.