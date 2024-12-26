CS For Choosing Best Implementation Strategy To Support Msmes Under RAMP

The meeting besides the Commissioner Secretary, I&C Department was attended by MD, JKTPO; Director Industries, Kashmir/Jammu; Representatives from IIM Jammu; NABARD; SIDBI and other concerned officers.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary took note of the approved Strategic Plan (SIP) for J&K and the roadmap devised by the Department to successfully implement here.

Dulloo took this occasion to impress upon the concerned to make a best choice among the options available for implementation of different components of this scheme here in the UT.

He observed that this scheme has a great potential to boost the MSME sector. He maintained that its better implementation is going to usher a progressive era for uplifting this significant industrial segment like never before.

He advised for roping in better implementing partners who have greater repute, more expertise and wider presence here in the UT so that each component of this scheme is continuously monitored and efficiently implemented on ground.

He made out that choosing better strategy is going to have direct bearing on the outcomes of this scheme. He called for taking steps to get the scheme going on right earnest for the MSME sector is the backbone of industrial sector of J&K and comprises its largest base here.

The Commissioner Secretary, I&C, Vikramjit Singh presented the meeting about the status of the implementation of this scheme here in the UT. He made out that the scheme aims at strengthening institutions and governance of MSME programme besides providing support for market access, enhancing firm capabilities, and their access to finance in a 5 year period till 2027.

He further apprised the meeting that a SIP of Rs 77.30 Cr has been approved in-principle by a meeting held in October this year.

The MD, JK Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Khalid Jehangir informed the meeting that the implementation plan formulated by the Department comprises of 8 components including Formalization of MSMEs,

MSME Health Clinic (JKMHC),Management Development & Up skilling of existing entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship & Skill Development Programme (ESDP).

It also includes formation of Producer Companies/Associations for GI/ ODOP/ DEH/ Unique Products, Penetration of Digital Financing for the units, Buyer Seller Meets and Reverse Buyer Seller Meets, MSME Publicity and Packaging GI/ODOP/DEH/Unique Products and development of RAMP dashboard.

