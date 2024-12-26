Far-Right Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Again Storms Al-Aqsa Mosque
Date
12/26/2024 8:08:48 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jerusalem- Far-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has made another intrusion into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.
In an X post on Thursday, the extremist minister said he had prayed at the complex for Israeli forces and captives, as well as what he called“a total victory” in the regime's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.
Ben Gvir also posted a photo of himself being protected by armed soldiers as he entered the holy Muslim site.
This was the minister's fifth visit to the compound since he joined Israeli prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet in 2022.
Israeli lawmaker Mansour Abbas blasted Ben-Gvir for“desecrating the sanctity” of al-Aqsa Mosque and trying to“drag the Arab citizens of Israel into a confrontation” with the regime.
Abbas, who is the chairman of the Ra'am party, also said Netanyahu bears responsibility for authorizing the provocative visit.
Non-Muslim worship at the compound is prohibited according to an agreement between Israel and Jordan following the regime's seizure of East al-Quds in 1967.
Ben-Gvir had previously said that if he could, he would build a synagogue on the al-Aqsa Mosque complex.
The UN condemns the latest remarks by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir about the al-Aqsa Mosque compound as“highly counterproductive.”
Thursday's intrusion takes place at a time, when the occupying regime keeps its bloody war machine running in the Gaza Strip.
Israel has killed at least 45,361 Palestinians in its Gaza onslaught since early October 2023.
The barbarous campaign began after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched an unprecedented military operation into the occupied territories.
|
