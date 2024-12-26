Structures In Mehrauli Park Bear Religious Significance, ASI Tells SC
Date
12/26/2024 8:08:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has told the Supreme Court that two structures inside the Mehrauli Archaeological Park bear religious significance as Muslim devotees visit daily to the Ashiq Allah Dargah and Chillagah of Baba Farid, the revered 13th century Sufi saint.
In a report submitted before the top court, the ASI said an inscription on the tomb of Shaikh Shahibuddin (Ashiq Allah) says it was constructed in the year 1317 AD.
“The structural modifications and alterations for the sake of restoration and conservation have impacted the historicity of the place,” ASI said, adding that the tomb was close to the citadel of Prithviraj Chauhan and“falls within the regulated zone of 200 m according to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act”.
It said any repair, renovation or construction work was to be conducted with prior permission of competent authority.“Both structures are frequently visited. Devotees light lamps at the Ashiq Dargah for fulfilment of wishes. They visit Chillagah to get rid of evil spirits and bad omen. The place is also associated with the religious sentiment and faith of a particular religious community,” the report said.
The top court was hearing a plea by one Zameer Ahmed Jumlana, seeking protection for centuries old religious structures inside Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Delhi, including the 13th century Ashiq Allah Dargah (1317 AD) and Chillagah of Baba Farid. He said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had planned the demolition of structures in the name of removing encroachments without assessing their historicity.
Jumlana has moved the top court against a February 8 Delhi High Court order which said Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena-led religious committee could consider the matter. Jumlana contended that the committee was not the appropriate forum to decide the antiquity of a structure.
