Watercrest Richmond Honors Our Nation's Fallen Heroes Supporting Wreaths Across America

Watercrest Richmond hosted the Festival of Wreaths event where guests enjoyed sampling delicious foods, decorating Christmas cookies, and drinking spiked eggnog to the tunes of live by the Stoneriver band. The highlight of the evening included a silent auction of beautifully decorated holiday wreaths with all proceeds benefitting Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America

is a non-profit organization dedicated to adorning the graves of our nation's fallen heroes with wreaths each year. No matter where they served or how, Wreaths Across America strives to ensure that no one is forgotten. This year more than two million volunteers and supporters will gather to Remember, Honor and Teach the mission of paying tribute to the millions of military heroes who rest in honored glory.

"Our Watercrest communities are proud to honor the men and women who have served our country and particularly to support the Wreaths Across America program during the holiday season," says Samantha Sipe, Operations Specialist for Watercrest Senior Living Group .

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each Watercrest location. As part of the company-wide effort coined "Common Unity"

initiatives, Watercrest associates are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their hometown, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

Watercrest Richmond is a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care.

The architecture and design boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge.

The coveted Spa W offers world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Richmond

is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley, Virginia. For information or to schedule a tour, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group

was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit .

