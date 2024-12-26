War Update: 217 Clashes Along Frontlines, Battles Fiersest In Pokrovsk, Vremivka Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, December 25, a total of 217 combat engagements have been recorded on the Ukrainian battlefield, with the situation remaining tense in the Pokrovsk, Vremivka, and Kurakhove directions.

This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Andriy Kovaliov, on national television, Ukrinform saw.

"Overall, 217 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours. According to the latest update, yesterday the enemy launched 73 missiles on Ukrainian positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 17 air strikes, involvign 35 KAB glide bombs. Also, Russia launched over 5,000 artillery and mortar strikes, including 181 rocket salvos, and employed 2,105 kamikaze drones," the official noted.

Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Nadiia, Zelenyi Hai, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Burlatske, Vremivka, Zaporizhzhia, Zelene Pole, and Berezove.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's missile and artillery units have hit an enemy command post and a UAV control base.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy attacked Ukraine's positions three times in the Vovchansk area.

Kupiansk axis: seven Russian attacks were reported. The Defense Forces repelled the assaults near Dvorichna, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova. The enemy is trying to make use of their numerical superiority.

Lyman axis: the enemy attacked 26 times, trying to wedge into Ukraine's defenses near Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Serebrianka Forest, and toward Druzheliubivka.

Siversk axis: the enemy ran two offensive missions in the area of ​​​​Bilohorivka.

Kramatorsk axis: the invaders attacked 11 times in the areas of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Bila Hora.

Toretsk axis: the enemy launched 13 attacks near Toretsk, Diliyivka, and Shcherbynivka.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukrainian defenders held back 57 assaults toward Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Zelene, and Novotroitske. The enemy continues amassing forces for further attacks.

Kurakhove axis: the Defense Forces repelled 31 attacks. Individual positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces were destroyed as a result of assaults and fire pressure. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Yasenove, Kurakhivka, Andriivka, and Dachne.

Vremivka axis: the enemy launched 35 assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Kostiantynopolske, Yantarne, Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka, Novosilka, Blahodatne, and Vremivka.

Huliaipole axis: in the area Bilohiria, the enemy once tried to break through the Ukrainian defense lines.

Orikhiv axis: the occupation troops twice stormed the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the area of ​​ Novodanylivka.

Prydniprovia axis: the Defense Forces are trying to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, having successfully repelled three offensive attempts.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed have been spotted.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their raid in Russia's Kursk region. Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have launched 440 strikes in the direction. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 26 assaults while another battle is in progress.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine intercepted 20 Russian drones and 11 UAVs veered off course overnight Thursday.