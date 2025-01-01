Indian Navy To Commission 2 Indigenously Built Warships, 1 Diesel-Electric Submarine On Jan 15

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Navy is set to commission two indigenously developed frontline warships and a diesel-electric submarine on January 15.

The three platforms“will provide a significant boost to the Indian Navy's combat potential,” an official statement said on Wednesday.

All three platforms-the guided-missile destroyer Surat , stealth frigate Nilgiri, and submarine Vagsheer-are equipped with the latest weapons and sensors, the statement added.

They have been designed and constructed entirely at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

“The successful commissioning of these advanced warships and submarines highlights the rapid progress made in warship design and construction, cementing India's position as a global leader in defence manufacturing,” the statement said.

“This historic occasion not only enhances the Navy's maritime strength but also symbolizes the nation's remarkable achievements in defence manufacturing and self-reliance. It is a proud moment for the Indian Navy and the nation as a whole, further reinforcing India's commitment to building a robust and self-sufficient defence ecosystem,” it added.

According to the statement, Nilgiri - the lead ship of Project 17A - is a major advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates, incorporating significant stealth features and reduced radar signatures.

Surat, the Project 15B destroyer, is the culmination of the follow-on class to the Kolkata-class (Project 15A) destroyers, featuring substantial improvements in design and capabilities.

“Both ships were designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and are equipped with advanced sensors and weapon packages developed primarily in India or through strategic collaborations with leading global manufacturers,” the statement further said.

Vaghsheer is the sixth Scorpene-class submarine under the Kalvari-class Project 75. It has been designed to“undertake a wide range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations”.

“Armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems, the submarine also features modular construction, allowing for future upgrades such as integrating Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.”