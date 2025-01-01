Ileana D'cruz New Year Post Leaves Fans Speculating Her Second Pregnancy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Ileana D'Cruz, who is known for her work in 'Barfi', 'Mubarakan', 'The Big Bull' and others, has got her fans excited with her recent social post.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, and shared a documenting her key moments as she reflected on her 2024 memories with her husband Michael Dolan and son Koa.

The segment from October, which featured a pregnancy test kit, grabbed her the attention of netizens who are now speculating that the actress might be expecting her second child.

One user wrote in the comments section,“October. Congratulations”.

Another user enquired,“Are you pregnant again?”

A third user wrote,“Wait...October...congratulations again”.

In the clip, Ileana appeared emotional as she held up a pregnancy test kit to the camera.

She wrote in the caption,“Love. Peace. Kindness. Here's hoping 2025 is all that and so much more”.

Earlier, the actress had shared a lighthearted look at her kitchen struggles, revealing a messy stove that left her followers amused. The actress, who has 16.1 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section of the app, and dropped a humorous series of posts showcasing her kitchen woes.

In her first video, she proudly declared that she spent 30 minutes scrubbing her stove clean, giving her followers a glimpse into her domestic life.

Ileana made her film debut in 2006 with the Telugu romance film 'Devadasu', directed by Y. V. S. Chowdary, and starring Ram. She has been a part of movies like 'Pokiri', 'Kedi', 'Khatarnak', 'Rakhi', 'Munna', 'Bhale Dongalu', 'Kick', 'Shakti', 'Nenu Naa Rakshasi', 'Devudu Chesina Manushulu', and 'Nanban'. Ileana made her Bollywood with the 2012 period-romantic comedy 'Barfi!', written and directed by Anurag Basu. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra.

The film is noted for its music and narrative style.