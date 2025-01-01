US News: 10 People Killed, Over 30 Injured After High Speed Truck Rams Into Crowd In New Orleans
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US News: A tragic incident came to light on Wednesday in which a truck at high speed rammed into a crowd of people celebrating the new year on the Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter.
As many as 10 people died in the incident while over 30 were injured. After ramming into people, the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with Police returning fire, CBS News reported citing witnesses.
“There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area,” NOLA Ready said in a social media
post. According to WGNO-TV, the incident occurred around 3:15 am on Wednesday at the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville streets.
