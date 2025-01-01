National Bank Building Affected In Russian Drone Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Downed kamikaze drone debris caused a fire on the roof of one of the buildings of the National bank of Ukraine, damaging windows on the upper floors.
The NBU press service reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
First responders quickly put the blaze out. No casualties were reported.
All operating systems and services of the National Bank are functioning in full, the report reads.
"Our management and staff, who ensure the NBU's uninterrupted operation, work in line with the approved protocols," the press service said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones. Six people have been injured in the attack.
