122 Journalists Killed Worldwide In 2024: IFJ

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has released its annual statistics, reporting that 122 journalists and workers were killed worldwide in 2024.

On Wednesday, January 1, the IFJ revealed that among the fatalities, 14 women journalists and female media workers were also among those killed.

The IFJ further stated that 58% of these journalists died in the Gaza conflict. According to the organization, the death toll includes 64 Palestinian journalists, six Lebanese journalists, and one Syrian journalist.

The IFJ's statistics indicate that, since the beginning of the Gaza war, at least 147 journalists have been killed.

The figures show that, in total, 77 journalists were killed in 2024 in the Middle East and Arab world, 22 in Asia and the Pacific, 10 in Africa, 9 in the Americas, and four in Europe, including those covering the Ukraine war.

The federation also highlighted the issue of imprisoned journalists, noting that currently, 516 journalists, including two in Afghanistan, are in prison.

The IFJ emphasized that this marks a sharp increase in the number of journalists imprisoned compared to 2023 and 2022. By the end of 2023, 427 journalists were incarcerated, and in 2022, the number was 375.

The rising number of journalist fatalities and imprisonments, particularly in conflict zones like Gaza, underscores the dangerous conditions journalists face globally. In Afghanistan, where media freedom has significantly declined since the Taliban's return to power, journalists are particularly vulnerable to threats, violence, and imprisonment. Many Afghan journalists have been forced into exile, while those who remain continue to face severe restrictions on their reporting.

The growing risks to journalists in Afghanistan are a disturbing reflection of the wider trend of increasing attacks on the press worldwide. With authorities cracking down on media freedom, the international community must prioritize the protection of journalists, ensuring that they can continue their vital role in documenting and reporting the truth.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram