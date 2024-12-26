Kuwait Sympathizes With Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign on Thursday voiced sympathy and solidarity with the and people of Azerbaijan over the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash in western Kazakhstan, which claimed multiple casualties.

In a press release, the ministry said the State of Kuwait extends sincere condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan and the victims' families over the tragedy, while wishing a swift recovery of the injured. (end)

