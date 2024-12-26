Kuwait Sympathizes With Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash
12/26/2024 3:04:48 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Thursday voiced sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan over the Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash in western Kazakhstan, which claimed multiple casualties.
In a press release, the ministry said the State of Kuwait extends sincere condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan and the victims' families over the tragedy, while wishing a swift recovery of the injured. (end)
