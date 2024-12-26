Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza discover, seize Israeli spy network installed in hospital

(MENAFN) Palestinian resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip have announced the discovery and seizure of an Israeli spy network that had been secretly installed in one of Gaza's hospitals. According to a Thursday morning report by IRNA, citing Palestine Online news, the resistance's security forces revealed that the Israeli had used these spy devices to monitor the movements of Palestinian citizens and target them accordingly.



The resistance security apparatus received a tip from a local resident about an unusual building block in one of Gaza City's hospitals, which had previously been attacked by Israeli forces. Following this tip, an investigation was launched to uncover any potential surveillance equipment hidden within the hospital. The statement provided further details of the operation that led to the discovery of these Israeli espionage devices.



After conducting initial investigations, it was determined that the building stone was deformed and concealed a spy device inside it. According to a Palestinian resistance security source, the device was equipped with a hidden, camouflaged camera system for both photography and video recording. This system was connected to other espionage devices positioned around the hospital area.



In response to this discovery, the Palestinian Resistance Security has urged the public to follow proper procedures if they come across any suspicious objects. They have advised people not to touch or move such objects and to avoid speaking near them, as they could be part of a larger espionage operation.

