Notre Dame Cathedral Unveils Controversial New Stained Glass Windows

This photograph shows sketches made by French artist Claire Tabouret during a press conference after she won with The Atelier Simon-Marq, the selection to create new stained glass windows in six chapels of the south aisle of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, on Wednesday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) PARIS - Designs for six new stained glass windows in fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral were unveiled for the first time on Wednesday, with contemporary French painter Claire Tabouret chosen for a project intended to add a modern flourish to the 12th-century masterpiece.

The idea of replacing the windows in six chapels along the southern side of Notre Dame as part of the Paris monument's overhaul since a devastating 2019 blaze has been criticised by some conservation groups and led to an petition.

But the Paris diocese and the French state, which is paying four million euros ($4.2 million) for the work, has pushed ahead with the idea of integrating a modern component in the rebuild desired by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tabouret's final designs, featuring groups of people in prayer and contemplation in hues of turquoise, yellow, pink and red, are unlikely to outrage conservatives or satisfy those hoping for a daring work of modern art.

"I've read about the different opinions of people because I want to understand their arguments and also to take an approach that is open and two-way," Tabouret told a press conference at the cathedral. "I find it a fascinating debate."

She praised the idea of adding "movement to a historic building that is so well loved."

"We need to remain in movement, we need to be confident in our era and show confidence in contemporary artists," she added.

Tabouret, a 43-year-old figurative painter who lives between France and Los Angeles, will work with the specialised French stained-glass manufacturer Simon-Marq.

She beat competition from seven other short-listed artists including conceptual French painter and designer Daniel Buren and France-based Chinese portraiture specialist Yan Pei-Ming.

French architectural conservation group Sites et Monuments intends to launch a legal case seeking to block the installation of the new works.

They will replace windows that escaped unscathed in the 2019 fire and were designed by architect Eugene Viollet-Le-Duc who overhauled the cathedral in the 19th century.

They represent around five percent of the total area of stained glass in the world-renowned tourist attraction, which includes three stunning rose windows over its portals that date back to medieval times.

Notre Dame officially reopened on December 7 in a ceremony attended by world leaders, including incoming US President Donald Trump.

The new stained glass windows are set to be installed at the end of 2026, while the old ones will be taken down and either placed in a museum or in another church or cathedral, Notre-Dame reconstruction project manager Philippe Jost told reporters.