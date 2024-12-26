Ehsan Launches Scientific Research, Innovation Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), an affiliate of the of Social Development and Family (MSDF)'s Qatar Social Work Foundation, has launched the eighth scientific research and innovation competition.

The competition is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council and Afaaq Qatar.

Held under the theme of optimising the quality of life for elderly people, the event is broadly devoted to middle and high school students in both public and private schools.

Acting Director of the Planning and Development Office at Ehsan Al Anoud Mohammed Al Marri said the competition is a superb platform dedicated to raising the students' awareness of the issues facing the elderly people, identifying their needs and honing the students' skills vis-a-vis scientific research, as well as spurring creativity in exploring innovative solutions.

Ehsan is committed to annually holding this contest in recognition of the importance of scientific research in addressing some social manifestations related to elderly people, in addition to refining the students' talents in scientific research and reviewing the suggestions laid out by students in their research, Al Marri highlighted.