Mamata Banerjee Condoles Former PM Manmohan Singh's Demise

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 26 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee, who was the Railway Minister during the second term of the Congress-led UPA led by former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has expressed condolences over the veteran leader's death.

In a statement issued on Friday night soon after the death of Manmohan Singh was announced, Banerjee issued a statement, claiming that she is "profoundly stunned and saddened by the sudden demise of our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh".

"I had worked with him and saw him from very close quarters in the Union Cabinet. His erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country is widely acknowledged," the Chief Minister's statement said.

She also added that while the country will miss Manmohan Singh's stewardship, she will personally miss his affection.

"My sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers," the Chief Minister's statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former PM Manmohan Singh, who passed away here in the AIIMS at the age of 92.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former PM Manmohan Singh, who passed away here in the AIIMS at the age of 92.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

The news of Singh's death has been confirmed by the AIIMS in a statement that read: "With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m."

Singh had been admitted for treatment in the hospital on Thursday night after being critically ill.

Singh, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India's economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

His tenure is often credited for initiating major economic reforms in 1991 when he was the finance minister, which helped modernise India's economy and integrate it into the global market.

A man of humility and intellect, Dr. Singh was a respected figure both in India and globally. Under his leadership, India saw consistent economic growth, reducing poverty and strengthening the country's position on the world stage.

His government was also known for implementing crucial legislation in areas such as education, food security, and information.

Singh's death has left the nation in mourning, with leaders from all political parties and across the world paying tribute to his legacy. His contributions to the field of economics and public service will be remembered for generations.