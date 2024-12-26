'His Honesty Will Always Inspire Us': Priyanka Gandhi Condoles Manmohan Singh's Death

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former Prime Dr. Manmohan Singh, saying that "few people in inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did".

Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote: "His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strongwilled and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics."

The news of Dr Singh's demise was confirmed by AIIMS New Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m.,” said the hospital in a statement.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India's economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, with the nation's leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to participate in honouring his memory. Dr. Singh's death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In April this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praising his long parliamentary career.

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's Finance Minister in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.