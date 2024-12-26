HM Amit Shah To Arrive In Bhubaneswar On Dec 28

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on December 28, said Vijaypal Singh Tomar, the BJP's Odisha in-charge, on Thursday.

Tomar added that Home Minister Shah is scheduled to reach Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, on the evening of December 28. He will depart for Delhi on December 29 night.

He also said that Amit Shah will attend important programmes during his visit to the state.

The BJP state in-charge noted that party workers will fully cooperate in the preparations for the public programmes of Amit Shah while the government officials will take care of his official programmes.

"He (Amit Shah) will be reaching on December 28, in the evening. He will stay in Bhubaneswar at night. On December 29, he is scheduled to attend the programmes of ITBP, a university, and an event at a sports stadium," the BJP state in-charge said on Thursday.

Tomar, however, clarified that the Union Home Minister's visit will not include Sambalpur, as it is not part of his schedule.

As per reports, during his one-day visit to Odisha, Amit Shah is expected to take part in a meeting of the party on the morning of December 29 via video conference from Bhubaneswar.

The Presidents of all the state units of BJP, Organisational General Secretaries, the state in-charges and deputy in-charges, and other national party leaders will attend the programme which is going to be held in Delhi on December 29.

Amit Shah is also likely to participate in a programme in Bhubaneswar which will be attended by BJP MLAs, MPs and other workers of the state.

While speaking to media persons, Tomar said that the party is currently busy finalising the presidents at the district level in all 30 districts of the state.

Amit Shah was in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1 to participate in the three-day all-India DG/IGP conference.