Greek Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Shares Post On Plane Crash Near Aktau
Date
12/26/2024 10:10:09 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a post on its
official X account regarding the plane crash near Aktau,
Kazakhstan.
According to Azernews , the ministry has
expressed its deep sorrow for the deadly crash and condolences to
the families of the victims.
"Deeply saddened by the news of the Azerbaijan airlines plane
crash in Kazakhstan. Our sincere condolences to the families of the
victims. Our thoughts go out to their loved ones and those affected
by this tragic event," the post reads.
Recall that the tragic accident occurred on December 25, with
the plane crashing 3 km from Aktau airport while en route from Baku
to Grozny. The aircraft was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew
members, totaling 67 people.
As a result of the crash, 38 people lost their lives, while 27
were hospitalized with varying injuries. Of those hospitalized, 15
are citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 of Russia, and 3 of Kyrgyzstan, with
one individual yet to be identified.
Currently, 11 individuals remain in intensive care, 13 in the
traumatology department, 2 in neurosurgery, and 1 in surgery.
Medical teams from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia are actively
overseeing their treatment.
Among the crew, 3 members, including both pilots, tragically
lost their lives, while 2 survived.
The plane's "black box" has been recovered, and its analysis is
underway in accordance with international aviation conventions to
determine the precise cause of the accident.
