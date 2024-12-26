عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Greek Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Shares Post On Plane Crash Near Aktau

Greek Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Shares Post On Plane Crash Near Aktau


12/26/2024 10:10:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a post on its official X account regarding the plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

According to Azernews , the ministry has expressed its deep sorrow for the deadly crash and condolences to the families of the victims.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the Azerbaijan airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan. Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts go out to their loved ones and those affected by this tragic event," the post reads.

Recall that the tragic accident occurred on December 25, with the plane crashing 3 km from Aktau airport while en route from Baku to Grozny. The aircraft was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members, totaling 67 people.

As a result of the crash, 38 people lost their lives, while 27 were hospitalized with varying injuries. Of those hospitalized, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 of Russia, and 3 of Kyrgyzstan, with one individual yet to be identified.

Currently, 11 individuals remain in intensive care, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in neurosurgery, and 1 in surgery. Medical teams from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia are actively overseeing their treatment.

Among the crew, 3 members, including both pilots, tragically lost their lives, while 2 survived.

The plane's "black box" has been recovered, and its analysis is underway in accordance with international aviation conventions to determine the precise cause of the accident.

MENAFN26122024000195011045ID1109032523


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search