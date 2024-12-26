Greek Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Shares Post On Plane Crash Near Aktau

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Greek of Foreign Affairs has shared a post on its official X account regarding the plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

According to Azernews , the ministry has expressed its deep sorrow for the deadly crash and condolences to the families of the victims.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the Azerbaijan plane crash in Kazakhstan. Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts go out to their loved ones and those affected by this tragic event," the post reads.

Recall that the tragic accident occurred on December 25, with the plane crashing 3 km from Aktau airport while en route from Baku to Grozny. The aircraft was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members, totaling 67 people.

As a result of the crash, 38 people lost their lives, while 27 were hospitalized with varying injuries. Of those hospitalized, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 of Russia, and 3 of Kyrgyzstan, with one individual yet to be identified.

Currently, 11 individuals remain in intensive care, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in neurosurgery, and 1 in surgery. Medical teams from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia are actively overseeing their treatment.

Among the crew, 3 members, including both pilots, tragically lost their lives, while 2 survived.

The plane's "black box" has been recovered, and its analysis is underway in accordance with international aviation conventions to determine the precise cause of the accident.