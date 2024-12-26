Condolence Book Opened At Azerbaijani Embassy In Georgia For Plane Crash Victims
12/26/2024 1:09:39 AM
Following the tragic crash of the "Embraer 190" passenger plane,
operated by "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) on its Baku-Grozny route,
which resulted in numerous fatalities, President Ilham Aliyev has
declared a day of mourning on December 26th throughout the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that in line with this, flags
at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia have been lowered to
half-mast.
Additionally, a condolence book has been opened at the
embassy.
Condolence messages can also be sent electronically to
[email protected] .
