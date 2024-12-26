Condolence Book Opened At Azerbaijani Embassy In Georgia For Plane Crash Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Following the tragic crash of the "Embraer 190" passenger plane, operated by "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) on its Baku-Grozny route, which resulted in numerous fatalities, President Ilham Aliyev has declared a day of mourning on December 26th throughout the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that in line with this, flags at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia have been lowered to half-mast.

Additionally, a condolence has been opened at the embassy.

Condolence messages can also be sent electronically to [email protected] .