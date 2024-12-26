YSRCP Calls For Protests Across Andhra Against Power Tariff Hike

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Dec 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's opposition YSR Party has called for protests across the state on Friday over the hike in the power tariff.

During the protests, the YSRCP will submit memorandums to divisional engineers and other designated officials at Electricity Department offices, demanding urgent relief for the public.

The opposition party has strongly condemned the TDP-led for imposing an exorbitant electricity tariff.

It said within six months, Rs 15,485 crore in power charges were levied, including Rs 6,000 crore in November bills and Rs 9,412 crore projected for December.

Speaking to media persons at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, former minister Dr Merugu Nagarjuna underscored the escalating financial strain on citizens. He highlighted that power tariffs have surged by 25-55 per cent even during the winter season, sparking fears of unaffordable rates in the upcoming summer months. Despite a 1.17 per cent reduction in power demand compared to the previous year, unofficial load shedding persists, exposing the operational inefficiencies of the TDP government, he said.

Nagarjuna also decried the revocation of 200 free units of electricity for SC/ST families. He claimed that the YSRCP government extended Rs 47,800 crore in subsidies to DISCOMs between 2019 and 2024. In contrast, the subsidies of only Rs 13,255.76 crore were provided during the TDP's earlier tenure (2014–2019).

He accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of betraying public trust with unfulfilled promises, including the much-hyped“Super 6” manifesto.

Nagarjuna also reminded citizens of past injustices, such as the 2000 Bashir Bagh police firing on farmers protesting against a power tariff hike.

The YSRCP has called for an immediate rollback of Rs 15,485 crore in increased tariffs and the reinstatement of the 200-unit free power benefit for SC/ST families. The party reaffirmed its commitment to be the voice of the people through peaceful and democratic means.