Diving Deeper In Rare Disease Research: Protheragen Unveils Diagnostic Development Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Protheragen, a dedicated preclinical research specializing in rare diseases, announces its comprehensive diagnostic development services aimed at empowering researchers in the realm of rare research and drug development. These diagnostic services are designed to support the scientific community in identifying, understanding, and ultimately treating rare diseases that affect millions worldwide.



Rare diseases often go undiagnosed due to a lack of viable diagnostic tools and resources. According to the National Institutes of (NIH), there are over 7,000 known rare diseases, impacting an estimated 300 million people globally. Timely and precise diagnosis is of paramount importance in enabling prompt interventions for rare diseases. Protheragen's diagnostic development services aim to fill the gaps in research, facilitating new insights and breakthroughs in the understanding of these diseases.



“We recognize the immense challenges researchers face in rare disease studies,” said the senior scientific officer of Protheragen.“Our diagnostic development services offer tailored solutions designed to accelerate the pace of discovery in rare disease research. By providing innovative diagnostic tools and support, we empower researchers to take significant steps toward effective treatments.”



Protheragen's rare disease diagnostic development services cover in vitro diagnostic (IVD) product development, point-of-care test (POCT) development, laboratory animal models, and companion diagnostic development. By leveraging its expertise in assay development, biomarker identification, and regulatory compliance, Protheragen aims to advance rare disease diagnostics and accelerate the path from diagnostic research to commercialization.



With years of experience and top-tier lab facilities, Protheragen has established collaboration with academic institutions and industry partners and is always committed to driving innovation and translating scientific discoveries into practical applications that can significantly contribute to the investigation of rare diseases. For more information about Protheragen and its research solutions, please visit



About Protheragen

Protheragen specializes in providing a range of preclinical research services for rare disease research, addressing many of the challenges encountered in drug discovery and development. Its end-to-end rare disease therapy development solutions cover a full package of therapeutic development services, which include small molecule, cell therapy, gene therapy, therapeutic antibody, therapeutic peptide, and therapeutic protein. These services and solutions are committed to expanding scientific understanding and finding new therapies for rare diseases that often lack attention and resources.



Company :-Protheragen

User :- Leona Reilly

Email :...

Url :-