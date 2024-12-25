Academy Of Arts Is Cultural Beacon Shaping Talent, Fostering Creativity: Ghada Gobara

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Academy of Arts stands as a cultural cornerstone, shaping future generations of creative minds. Over its long history, the Academy has remained a vibrant hub for cultural and artistic development, nurturing talent and fostering creativity throughout Egypt and the Arab world. In an interview with Daily News Egypt, Dr. Ghada Gobara, Head of the Academy, shares her ambitious vision and plans to enhance the Academy's role both locally and internationally. From updating curricula and supporting youth to elevating artistic tastes, she discusses the Academy's journey, its dreams, and its challenges in maintaining its position as a symbol of creativity and enlightenment.





How does the Academy contribute to developing new talent in the fields of editing and directing to keep pace with technological changes?

Art is a flowing river, constantly evolving. Our aim is to ensure that editing and directing go beyond technical skills and become true artistic expressions of creativity. We continually update our curricula to reflect the latest trends and technologies, and we offer advanced workshops and training programs led by both local and international experts. This way, our students graduate fully prepared for the industry of tomorrow, with a vision that looks toward the future.

What are the most prominent training programs the Academy offers to develop acting skills?

We don't just teach acting; we create spaces for students to liberate their souls and discover their true selves. Our programs combine classical theatrical performance with modern acting techniques, focusing on developing the senses and emotions. Additionally, interactive workshops with international actors provide students with a deeper understanding of this magical art form.

How does the Academy support talented young people in the field of theater?

Theater is the heart of the arts, and our youth are its renewed energy. We support emerging talent by providing opportunities for them to showcase their abilities through experimental performances and major public productions. We also offer a nurturing educational environment that encourages creativity and celebrates experimentation, allowing them to create theater that reflects societal concerns and aspirations.







What role does the Higher Institute of Music (Conservatory) play in developing musical talents and refining the taste of listeners?

At the Conservatory, we transform raw musical talent into timeless melodies. Our programs blend rich musical traditions with modern influences, shaping talents that will delight audiences and elevate artistic taste. Our goal is to produce musicians who not only excel technically but also emotionally connect with listeners, enriching society's musical culture.

Are there plans to expand the Conservatory's activities to reach a broader audience?

Absolutely. Music is a universal language that connects hearts. We aim to expand the Conservatory's reach by hosting public concerts and offering educational programs for young people and children. By doing so, we hope to nurture a future generation that deeply appreciates music and its transformative power.

What are the Academy's most prominent activities to support the various arts?

The Academy is a grand theater where all forms of art converge in harmony. We organize film festivals, theatrical performances, musical concerts, and visual arts exhibitions as part of our ongoing mission to enlighten minds and spark creativity. These activities form an ever-evolving cultural journey that connects art with the public.

How does the Academy work to enhance its cultural presence locally and internationally?

Art is a universal language, and we strive to strengthen our relationships with international institutions by exchanging experiences and organizing collaborative events. Our participation in international festivals showcases Egypt's cultural identity while opening new avenues for global cooperation.

How do you see the Academy's role in improving the artistic taste of society?

Art nourishes the soul, and our role is to offer this nourishment in innovative and impactful ways. We believe that art has the power to refine individuals and transform societies. By making the arts accessible to all, we help express the dreams and aspirations of people, ultimately enriching society as a whole.

What are your future plans to expand the Academy's role in supporting the arts on both local and global levels?

Our dreams are boundless. We envision the Academy becoming a beacon for the arts in the Arab world and Africa, and a center for global creativity. Our plans include updating curricula, increasing scholarships, and expanding international cooperation to ensure the Academy's influence is felt worldwide, reflecting the ambitions of our students.







Do you have any cooperation with Al-Azhar?

Yes, we maintain close cooperation with Al-Azhar on various cultural projects, particularly those focused on promoting the values of tolerance and peace through the arts. The arts and religion complement each other in conveying profound humanitarian messages.

Are there any cooperation protocols with art institutes in other countries?

Indeed, we have several cooperation protocols with art institutes around the world, aimed at exchanging artistic and cultural experiences. These include sending and receiving professors and students, organizing joint events, and launching educational and artistic initiatives.

Upon your appointment as Academy president, it was mentioned that you had a plan for its development. What are the main features of this plan?

My development plan focuses on updating curricula to adapt to the digital age, strengthening international partnerships, and expanding student and artistic activities. I also prioritize providing students with training and practical opportunities that will better prepare them for the art market.

To what extent is it possible to send educational missions abroad for postgraduate studies in cinema and other Academy institutes?

This is a core part of our strategy. We are working to increase the number of educational missions in collaboration with international institutions, particularly in fields like cinema and modern art technology, to support both academic and artistic development.

Do you have a plan to benefit from experts in the artistic field?

Yes, experts play a crucial role in the Academy's development. We are focused on attracting renowned professionals to teach, conduct workshops, and supervise student projects, ensuring that students benefit from their wealth of experience and insight.

Have film festivals succeeded in their role of enlightening society?

Absolutely. Film festivals play a crucial role in culturally and artistically enlightening society. Through screenings, seminars, and workshops, they raise awareness of social issues and highlight cultural diversity. Of course, we always aim to increase public engagement and deepen the festivals' cultural impact.

What are the Academy's goals in organizing a short film festival?

The main goal is to support emerging filmmakers and provide a platform to showcase their work. Additionally, we aim to raise artistic and cultural awareness in society through these festivals, contributing to a richer cultural landscape.

How can the festival contribute to developing young cinematic talent?

The festival provides an opportunity for films to be viewed by a wide audience and critiqued by industry experts. It also offers training workshops that help filmmakers refine their skills and grow professionally.

How are films selected to participate in the festival?

Films are selected based on the quality of their script, direction, and the artistic messages they convey. We also prioritize cultural diversity and innovative ideas that bring fresh perspectives to the industry.

Do you think that sharing short films can help spread a specific artistic message?

Definitely. Short films are a powerful tool for delivering messages in a direct and creative way. They have the ability to influence audiences and raise awareness on important issues, making them an effective medium for artistic expression.

What is the role of the workshops offered by the Academy during the festival?

Workshops provide participants with the opportunity to develop their skills, whether in writing, cinematography, or directing. They are an essential part of enhancing the educational and artistic experience for all involved.

How can students and aspiring filmmakers benefit from the festival events and workshops?

Students and emerging filmmakers can benefit through direct interaction with industry experts, gaining practical experience, building professional networks, and finding inspiration for their future projects.