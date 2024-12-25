Winxvideo AI V3.9 Released: Updates To Image AI And Face Restoration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winxvideo AI V3.9 Release

Digiarty announces Winxvideo AI v3.9 with upgraded Image AI models, enhanced face restoration, and performance improvements for better image quality.

- Danny, Product Manager

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digiarty Software, a leading provider of AI-powered multimedia processing tools, today announces the release of Winxvideo AI v3.9, introducing significant advancements in its AI technology. The latest update introduces crucial upgrades to image AI models, enhanced face restoration capabilities, and a host of performance enhancements, aimed at improving image quality and optimizing user experience.

Winxvideo AI V3.9 is now available with enhanced features and improved performance. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a 63% discount and access the full range of capabilities at special-deal .

Over the past year, Winxvideo AI has undergone more than six major upgrades, each focused on refining AI models, expanding functionalities (such as audio denoising), and enhancing performance to meet the evolving needs of users across various industries. This continuous development underscores Winxvideo AI's commitment to providing cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions. Now with the v3.9 release, Winxvideo AI further solidifies its commitment to innovation, backed by advanced AI technology. Among the highlights of this release are:

1 Image AI Models: Gen Detail v3 and Real Smooth v3

In 2024, Winxvideo AI has focused extensively on iterative training and optimization of its core AI models. The Gen Detail v3 model, a major update to the popular Gen Detail v2, improves texture realism and enhances stability during super-resolution. This model significantly improves the quality of images that typically suffer from checkerboard and block artifacts, delivering clearer results with fewer artifacts.

In addition, the Real Smooth v3 model combines the strengths of both the Gen Detail and Real Smooth models. This upgraded version not only smooths images but also adds the ability to generate intricate details, allowing for more lifelike and smoother enhancements. It's ideal for users seeking sharp, clean images with refined textures.

Face Restoration AlgorithmThe face restoration patch algorithm has been further fine-tuned to improve the accuracy and level of detail in facial restoration. This update offers smoother edge transitions for improved facial restoration. This is suitable for enhancing old, blurry, or low-resolution facial images, as well as for retouching skin by removing facial blemishes such as pimples, redness, and freckles.

Enhancements

Winxvideo AI 3.9 also addresses key bug fixes and optimizations for an even smoother user experience:

- The 3D to 2D conversion issue in the toolbox has been resolved, ensuring that the function performs as expected.

- HDMV PGS subtitle conversion failures have been fixed, improving subtitle compatibility and performance.

- A minimization in checkerboard pattern artifacts during image upscaling produces cleaner results with no artifacts.

In addition to these key upgrades, Winxvideo Ai continues to offer a wide range of powerful features, including:

- AI-Powered Video Enhancing: Upscale video while removing noise, blur, pixilation, boosts video frame rate, and stabilizes shaky footage.

- Enhanced Image: Upscale low-resolution images to higher resolutions without losing clarity.

- Face Restoration: Ehance and restore faces in portraits, addressing old or blurry images.

- Video toolkit: Leverage GPU acceleration to convert, compress, record, and edit 4K/HD videos with faster speed.

“Our team has dedicated the last year to refining and iterating the AI models through extensive training on large datasets,” Said Danny, the Product Manager of Digiarty Software.“By combining advanced AI technology with user-focused functionality, Winxvideo AI 3.9 now offers new features to simplify professional-grade enhancements.”

Pricing and Availability

Winxvideo AI 3.9 is now available for download now. New users can explore the full features by visiting: . For a limited time, Digiarty is offering an exclusive 63% discount. Customers can head over to the special holiday offer to grab the copy of Winxvideo AI.

About Digiarty Software Inc.

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, Aiarty, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: .

