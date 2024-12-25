'Christmas Miracle!' Stolen Baby Jesus Statue Appears At Fire Station With Apology Note: 'Dumb Mistake'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Baby Jesus figurine "mysteriously" appeared at a fire station days after it was stolen from the Old Town Square Nativity scene, said this week. The incident was reported in Colorado, USA. The thief had returned the statue of baby Jesus, and also wrote an apology note.

On December 17, Fort Collins Police Services posted a blurry image of the suspected thief on and wrote, CAN YOU ID? This Grinch tried to ruin Christmas by stealing the Baby Jesus from the Old Town Square nativity scene. If you recognize this suspect, please notify Officer Brittingham at 970-419-3273 (FCPD)."

| Merry Christmas Wishes: PM greets people on Christmas, 'May the teaching...'

Later on December 19, police said the Baby Jesus figurine reported stolen from the Old Town Square Nativity scene was "anonymously dropped off at Poudre Fire Authority Station 1 in Fort Collins, along with an apology note (12/19)."

Police added that no further information has been obtained about the person who "swiped the statuette".

| How did NASA astronauts get Christmas decorations in space? Social media asks

Police shared two pictures alongside the post. One showed two fire station officials holding the statue and the other showed the apology letter.

The handwritten not read,“I am really sorry. I made a dumb mistake at the moment. It won't happen again."

The identity of the thief remains a mystery. Interestingly, the businesses that own the nativity scene have not filed any formal complaint against the perpetrator.

| Christmas choir sings Indian national anthem at Afghan Church, Mumbai: Watch

According to Fox9 report, some fingers on the statue appeared to be broken off, but it was unclear if the figurine was already damaged prior to the theft.

Netizens hailed the "anonymous drop off" of the statue as a "Christmas miracle!" A social media user commented on the police' post read, "Imagine the conviction of stealing baby Jesus. His conscience didn't leave him alone."

"They found Jesus!!," another exclaimed. "Hey, he just needed a little time with the Lord," another quipped.