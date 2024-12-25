British PM Condemns Russia's Attacks On Ukraine's Power Grid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prime Keir Starmer has condemned Russia's on Ukraine's grid and emphasized the urgency of bolstering support for Ukraine.

That's according to The Independent , Ukrinform reports.

"I pay tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, and the leadership of President Zelensky, in the face of further drone and missile attacks from Putin's bloody and brutal war machine, with no respite, even at Christmas," Starmer said.

He underscored the importance of intensifying aid for Ukraine.

"As we go into the New Year, it remains vital that we redouble our resolve to place Ukraine in the strongest possible position to end Russia's illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people," Starmer said.

Photo: Simon Dawson