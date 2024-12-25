Parachinar: Over 100 Children Allegedly Dead Due To Lack Of Timely Medical Car

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Parachinar, the death toll of children allegedly deprived of timely medical care has surpassed 100, according to local sources. Residents have been staging a sit-in outside the Parachinar Press Club for six consecutive days, protesting the prolonged closure of roads that has left the region isolated.

Upper Kurram Tehsil Chairman, Agha Muzammil Hussain, while addressing the protesters, claimed that residents are facing severe shortages of food and medical facilities due to the blockade. He warned that if the roads were not reopened immediately, he and other local representatives would resign in protest.

However, Barrister Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, dismissed these claims as baseless and fabricated. In a media statement, he assured that essential medicines are being delivered daily to Kurram district, and all basic needs are being prioritized. He accused certain elements on social media of spreading misinformation to mislead the public, urging people not to believe such false reports.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram confirmed that a grand peace jirga has arrived in the district to facilitate negotiations, which are set to begin today.

Barrister Saif also announced the establishment of a special police force for Parachinar Road, emphasizing that the government aims to find a sustainable and permanent resolution to the century-old tribal dispute in the area.

It is worth noting that tribal clashes have been ongoing in Parachinar for the past two and a half months, resulting in over 150 deaths. The tense situation has also led to the closure of the Pak-Afghan border and all major and minor routes in the district during this period.