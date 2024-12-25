11 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Army Bombing Of Several Areas In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Eleven Palestinians were martyred Wednesday in the Israeli bombing of several areas in the Gaza Strip.

Local Palestinian sources said that four citizens were martyred and several others were as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a group of citizens near Zamou roundabout east of Jabalia city, north of the Strip.

In the central Gaza Strip, the sources said that three citizens were martyred and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a tent displaced people inside the Al Jazeera Club in Gaza City, while another citizen was martyred and others were injured as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing a residential house near the candle mosque in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of the city.

It reported that a citizen was martyred and another was injured as a result of the occupation bombing a group of citizens while they were collecting firewood in Maqbula Street, east of Al Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the sources said that two citizens were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the town of Al Nasr, northeast of Rafah city, while injuries occurred in another bombardment that targeted a group of citizens in the Al Biouk area, north of the city.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said Wednesday that the death toll in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 45,361 martyrs, and 107,803 wounded.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to commit the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip, for the 446th consecutive day, by launching dozens of airstrikes and artillery shelling, amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation as a result of the siege and the displacement of more than 95 percent of the population.